A 14-year-old girl was killed in a utility-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Route F, 3 miles northwest of Stotts City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The teen, whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner.
She was operating an eastbound utility vehicle when it ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:44 p.m. Thursday on Old Route 66, a mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Leroy Stark, 69, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Stark was driving a southbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.