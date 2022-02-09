FAIRLAND, Okla. — An errant round fired Wednesday morning by a teen at a pack of wild dogs entered a family's home on the edge of Fairland and struck a 5-year-old boy in the neck.
Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean termed the 8 a.m. shooting "a freak accident" and "just an awful thing."
"The shooter was 600 yards to the north (of the victim's house) in a field," Dean said. "He was shooting at dogs that had been messing with his family's livestock."
The sheriff said the round from a 6.5 mm Creedmoor rifle passed through the north wall of the single-story home and struck the boy in the neck. He started screaming, and his mother came to his aid.
The child was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Joplin and then transferred to Mercy Hospital Springfield, where he was reported to be in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff said the shooter and his mother pulled up to the victim's home while deputies were working the scene and the teen informed them of what happened. He said investigators believe the shooting was accidental.
"Prayers and thoughts for both families," Dean said. "It's just an awful thing."
