The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a robbery charge filed a year ago on an 18-year-old defendant in the assault and robbery of a 13-year-old boy.
Demarkus W. Scott, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree robbery. The charge was dismissed due to the unwillingness of the victim to pursue further prosecution of the matter.
The charge pertained to an incident on Feb. 15. 2021, in the 600 block of South Joplin Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleged that Scott confronted the younger male and his friend in an underground parking garage, punched both of them and demanded that the one give him his cellphone and pass code. Scott also was accused of stomping on the head of the victim twice when he fell to the ground after being punched.
The affidavit states that the attack was recorded and the video later shared on social media. The document does not state who recorded the matter or put it up on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.