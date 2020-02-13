Joplin police are investigating a robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart store on Range Line Road.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release that a man entered the business a few minutes before 6 p.m. and requested change for a bill. Once the cashier's money drawer was open, he demanded its contents and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Jimenez said police were called to the scene and set up a perimeter. A police dog was used in a search for the robber, but no one had been taken into custody by Thursday.
