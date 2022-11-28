The Jasper County coroner has ruled three deaths the past week in Joplin as suicides.
Officers conducting a well-being check Wednesday afternoon of a resident in a garage apartment at 1631 1/2 S. Bird Ave. discovered Dean C. Peterson, 77, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was taken to the Ozark Crematory in Joplin.
A well-being check early Saturday morning at 2229 S. Delaware Ave. that was prompted by a text message received by a family member led to discovery of the death by hanging of Sonny T. Nguyen, 50. His body was taken to the Chappel Mortuary in Webb City.
The death of Elacia M. Engle-Collins, 40, is believed to have been a suicide by overdose, according to the coroner's office. Her body and a note were discovered Saturday afternoon on a patio at 1726 W. 22nd St. Funeral arrangements are pending with Mason-Woodard Mortuary.
