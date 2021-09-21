Allowed statement

In a lengthy sidebar before Judge David Mouton in Jasper County Circuit Court, defense attorneys fought hard against keeping as part of the trial a transcript and audio clip of a court hearing two years ago at which Stephen Thompson made a potentially damaging statement. But the judge allowed its admittance as evidence.

At that hearing, Thompson asked if he could speak and said when given permission with legal counsel present: "Your Honor, I stand on what I did. I set out to execute those two girls that day. I didn't have a problem with it then and I don't have a problem with it now. I have no remorse."