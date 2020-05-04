A 19-year-old Joplin man is facing robbery charges after authorities say he pulled a knife on a man and then stole the car in which the man had given him a ride.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said Gary C. Shultz, 34, of Joplin, told police his Chevrolet Tahoe was taken from him by a man to whom he had given a ride shortly after noon Sunday to the Q-Store at 4777 W. Downstream Blvd.
Cooper said that when Shultz pulled into the store's lot and got out of the driver's seat to go inside, his passenger moved into the driver's seat and started to leave. Shultz tried to climb in the passenger side to stop him, but the suspect pulled out a knife and made him get back out. He then drove off in the victim's Tahoe.
Police later located the vehicle near the intersection of Eighth Street and Connor Avenue in Joplin and stopped a man as he was walking away, Cooper said. Skylar G. Wyrick was arrested and charged in Newton County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.