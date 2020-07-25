Joplin police said Saturday that a suspect in the shooting of a woman last weekend is now in custody.
Tyrell Harbin, 27, of Joplin, was arrested by Carthage police, the Joplin Police Department said on social media Saturday morning. He is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Harbin had been sought for a week since the July 18 shooting. Officers responding on that day to the 2900 block of East Ninth Street in Joplin found a woman on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound to her thigh. An artery had been severed, and she was bleeding heavily from the wound, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Harbin. The woman was treated at a local hospital.
