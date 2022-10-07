An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday night after Joplin police say he fired gunshots at officers during a pursuit.
The 32-year-old resident of Maumelle, Arkansas., was taken into custody after police received information about 9:30 p.m. that a possible intoxicated driver was in the area of 2600 West Seventh Street, according to a police statement.
When officers arrived and saw the vehicle that had been described, they attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield to officers and fled in the vehicle southbound on Schifferdecker Avenue.
As the driver continued south, police put out tire deflation spikes. The driver fired two shots at pursuing officers before the vehicle stopped. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and fired an additional gunshot at officers while attempting to drive away, police said.
The department's SWAT team responded and the driver then complied with commands and exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured.
Police are holding the man pending the filing of charges.
