Joplin police stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon and arrested a suspect in an armed robbery of a resident late Tuesday night on West Eighth Street.
Capt. Will Davis said a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed a robbery at the home of Christopher D. Brown, 40, in the 800 block of West Eighth Street. The charges had yet to be filed by the prosecutor's office by the time the Jasper County courts closed for the day.
Brown told police that he answered a knock on his door and was confronted by a man with a gun who demanded his money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of Brown's money and got in a white four-door car. Davis said that when Brown followed him out of the house and threw a brick at the car, breaking a passenger-side window, the suspect purportedly fired a round from the vehicle.
Brown escaped injury, according to Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.