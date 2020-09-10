Joplin police arrested one suspect and are seeking a second in an attempted armed mugging of a 46-year-old man Tuesday afternoon in the tree line behind stores on the east side in the 1300 block of South Range Line Road.
Capt. Will Davis said Joshewa L. Deaton told police that he was sleeping in the tree line when two male acquaintances approached him armed with knives and tried to rob him. Davis said Deaton told police that he pushed his way past them and ran to summon help. He was uncertain of whether they had managed to take any of his belongings.
Davis said one of the suspects, a 26-year-old Granby man, was located by police at a nearby location on Range Line Road and arrested. He said charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance were being sought. The suspect purportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest, and officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.
Davis said the other suspect has an outstanding warrant for unlawful use of a weapon but remained at large Wednesday.
