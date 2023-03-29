Police arrested a 30-year-old Joplin man Wednesday on assault charges in the shooting and wounding of another man Tuesday morning at a residence on the west side of the city.
Aaron A. Birdsong was being held at the Joplin City Jail while charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm were being sought through the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
Birdsong is suspected of shooting Marvin Willoughby, 44, of Joplin, in the thigh during a disturbance in the 1800 block of West 20th Street.
Officers responding to an 8:15 a.m. call reporting shots fired at the address found Willoughby there with the wound to his thigh. He was taken to a Joplin hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition Tuesday.
Birdsong was arrested in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend in December 2020 at the former Motel 6 on South Range Line Road in Joplin. The girlfriend was shot in the foot when a sawed-off shotgun he was carrying in a backpack accidentally discharged as he was removing a jacket from the backpack.
He pleaded guilty to counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon in that case and was assessed suspended sentences and probation.
