A 24-year-old homeless man arrested in connection with a burglary Friday night at the Worden's Meats store on East 32nd Street has been linked to two other burglaries and a theft from a vehicle, according to Joplin police.
Officers responding to a 9:21 p.m. alarm at Worden's Meats, 1442 E. 32nd St., spotted a fleeing suspect entering a nearby storage building. A police dog helped locate and arrest a man wearing clothes that matched the suspect caught on video surveillance cameras.
Police said Clayton D. Burke purportedly had money taken from the cash register at Worden's Meats on his person as well as a bag containing methamphetamine. Charges were being sought on him for burglary, property damage, stealing, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
Police said additional charges are anticipated since a detective assigned to the case allegedly has linked Burke to a prior break-in of Red Wing Shoes and an adjacent office at 2914 E. 32nd St. and a theft from a vehicle parked at Flowers Foods, 2815 E. 32nd St.
