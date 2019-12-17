PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Pittsburg on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the 100 block of North Broadway when a man was spotted lurking near employees' vehicles in the parking lot of the Malibu Tanning Salon. The suspect had left the area on a bicycle by the time officers arrived, but he was located a short time later near Kansas and Broadway streets.
A review of surveillance video allegedly showed that Dwayne W. Munger illegally entered one of the vehicles in the tanning salon lot, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary even though nothing was taken from the vehicle. Alleged discovery of methamphetamine in his possession led to a second count of possession of a controlled substance.
Munger remained in custody Tuesday at the Crawford County Jail on a bond of $3,000.
