PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police quickly identified a suspect and took him into custody after the discovery of a break-in Monday morning at Horton's Pizza Plus in Pittsburg.
An employee arriving for work about 6 a.m. found that a brick had been thrown through the front glass door of the business at 1601 E. Fourth St. and property taken from inside.
A lead received by police a couple of hours later led to the development of a suspect and the arrest of 26-year-old Austin W. Fenimore, of Pittsburg, police said in a news release. He was charged with burglary and misdemeanor theft and was taken to the Crawford County Jail, where he remained in custody later in the day with his bond set at $5,000.
Police said property taken in the break-in was recovered.
