NEVADA, Mo. — A shooting Friday night near Nevada led to an array of charges being filed on a 25-year-old suspect who remains in custody at the Vernon County Jail.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said in a news release Monday that the shooting took place on East Stockdale Road. The victim initially was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and later was transferred to a Joplin hospital. The release from the sheriff's office did not provide the name of the shooting victim.
The release said the suspect — identified as Lonnie L. Nall Jr. — was arrested a short time later and that the gun believed to have been used in the incident has been seized.
"Detectives found the suspect in a vehicle at a convenience store in Nevada and arrested him without incident," Detective Nick Norval said in the news release.
He said a disagreement over some property Nall purchased from the victim preceded the shooting.
Nall was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
