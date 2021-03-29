A 34-year-old man was stopped and charged with stealing a motor vehicle this past weekend in Joplin.
Police Capt. William Davis said Theresa Coble reported the theft of her 2008 Ford Explorer sometime Sunday from her residence on West First Street.
Using the vehicle's GPS, officers stopped the Explorer near Moffet Avenue and 15th Street and arrested the driver, Zachary W. Rantz, 34, of Joplin, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
