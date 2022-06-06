A 53-year-old man from Carthage was arrested Saturday in the setting of a woman's vehicle on fire in central Joplin.
Police and firefighters responded at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a vehicle on fire behind a residence in the 1500 block of South Jackson Avenue.
Police Capt. William Davis said emergency responders found a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe belonging to Kelly Hall, 47, in flames with a gas can left burning on the ground in front of the vehicle.
Shortly after police arrived, James L. Doring emerged from the residence and submitted to arrest without saying a word by putting his hands behind his back for cuffing by an officer.
Police learned that he had fallen asleep while babysitting for Hall and the two had argued about it when she returned to the residence. He purportedly became upset and set her vehicle on fire. Davis said a witness reported seeing him walking toward the vehicle carrying the gas can.
Doring was charged with a felony count of knowingly burning.
