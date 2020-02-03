The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man who assaulted a deputy sheriff on Monday and ran from police, the department said in a news release.
A Shell Knob man was being sought but had not been charged as of Monday night, according to online court records.
Barton County Deputy Sheriff Angel D. Contreras pulled over a vehicle at 1:14 a.m. after a report of stolen license plates. While attempting to detain the driver, the man assaulted Contreras before fleeing into a wooded area. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Springfield.
At about 7 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a resident who said a man stopped by his house on Northwest 10th Lane to request water. The man had reportedly jumped a fence and run into a wooded area when a deputy and Lamar police officers arrived on the scene.
Personnel from the Lamar Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office searched for the man throughout the area. Dog teams from the Lamar Police Department and Vernon County Sheriff's Department were used but did not find the man. The patrol used a helicopter to fly over the area but did not make any sightings.
