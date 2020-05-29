LAMAR, Mo. — An 18-year-old man is being held on charges that he shot another man in the leg during a dispute Thursday night at a residence in Lamar.
Sgt. Dennis Cornell of the Lamar Police Department said police first learned of the shooting when 24-year-old victim Bryan Townsend showed up at Cox Barton County Hospital seeking treatment of a gunshot wound not deemed life-threatening.
Cornell said investigation of the matter led officers to a residence in the 1200 block of Grand Street in Lamar, where the shooting is believed to have taken place about 7:30 p.m. The shooting suspect, Phillip L. Boyd Jr., 18, had left the address by the time officers got there but returned in a vehicle a short time later and was taken into custody.
Boyd was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and remained in custody Friday at the Barton County Jail without bond pending an initial court appearance.
Cornell said Boyd and Townsend were among a small group of acquaintances gathered at the residence. He said a fight erupted between the two men during which Boyd allegedly shot Townsend with a small-caliber, semiautomatic handgun that investigators have yet to locate.
"We don't know exactly what it was about," Cornell said of the argument.
Police are asking anyone who happens to find a gun to call Lamar police at 417-682-3546.
