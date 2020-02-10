Suspect being held without bond in shooting on Jack Pine Road

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 48-year-old suspect is being held without bond in the shooting of a Joplin man Sunday morning at a residence near Carthage.
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release on Monday that deputies were called at 11:15 a.m. Sunday to 17244 Jack Pine Road, where they found 37-year-old Randy Teague in a bedroom with gunshot wounds to his chest and right forearm. Teague was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin and later transferred to a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, where he was reported to be in stable condition on Monday.
Deputies arrested Dustin L. Kisling, 48, of Carthage, at the scene of the shooting. He was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in Jasper County Circuit Court states that Teague and an eyewitness identified as Brylee O'Banion told investigators that Kisling confronted Teague in the doorway of the bedroom and told him to leave before shooting him with a handgun.
Deputies located the gun believed to have been used in the shooting in Kisling's bedroom, according to the affidavit. Kisling purportedly told them that it was the gun he used to shoot Teague, according to the affidavit.
The news release and affidavit do not state what led to the shooting.
