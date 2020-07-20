Tyrell Harbin

Charges have been filed against a 27-year-old Joplin man accused of shooting a woman over the weekend.

Tyrell D. Harbin is charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Harbin was not in police custody as of 2 p.m. Monday "and is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous," Joplin police said in a statement.

Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of East Ninth Street in Joplin, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

