CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 17-year-old suspect is being held on assault charges in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning in Carthage.
Carthage police responded at 1:22 a.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of East 13th St. A victim was located on the front porch of a residence and taken to a Joplin hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police had not yet released his name on Monday.
The suspect, who had fled the scene, was taken into custody a short time later after a vehicle stop.
Osben Hernandez, 17, of Carthage, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action and is being held at the Jasper County Jail on cash and surety bonds totaling $500,000.
