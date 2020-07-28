Police stopped and arrested a 67-year-old suspect in a reported assault Monday night at a convenience store north of downtown Joplin.
Officers responded to a 7:23 p.m. call reporting a man flourishing a weapon at the Casey's convenience store at 403 N. Main St. and stopped Michael J. Schmitt, 67, as he was walking away from the business.
Capt. Will Davis said Schmitt allegedly pulled a knife on a male employee of the store when the employee asked him to leave because he was not wearing a mask as required. Davis said Schmitt purportedly lunged at the employee with the knife but did not cut or injure him. Others in the store at the time intervened at that point and Schmitt left just before police arrived, Davis said.
Schmitt has been charged with second-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.