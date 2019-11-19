A rural Joplin man remained in custody Tuesday on a felony weapon charge after he purportedly threatened to kill his grandfather.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced in a news release that Richard R. Clemmons III, 28, was taken into custody Sunday after a disturbance near Black Cat and Fountain roads west of Joplin.
After learning that he had made threats to kill his grandfather, deputies located Clemmons walking in the roadway carrying a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. He was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful use of a weapon with a cash-only bond of $100,000.
