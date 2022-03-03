A Joplin man accused of using Snapchat to abduct and sexually assault two 13-year-old girls from distant parts of the state on separate occasions this year and last was ordered on Thursday to stand trial on the nine felony counts he is facing.
Grant D. Henson, 20, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of kidnapping, four counts of statutory sodomy and single counts of statutory rape, child molestation and child abuse.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Henson’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 4. Henson remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail on cash and surety bonds totaling $250,000.
Henson was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with using Snapchat to meet and abduct a girl from East Prairie in southeast Missouri. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he drove her back to Carl Junction on Jan. 22, making her get rid of her cellphone along the way and forcing her into the trunk of his vehicle for part of the five-hour trip.
Once they reached his brother’s home in Carl Junction, Henson purportedly held her there against her will while he sexually assaulted her. He eventually let her go, and she reported what had happened to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
In the course of looking into her allegations, investigators revisited a report they had received last July concerning a missing girl they had located in July at his home on Cactus Lane northwest of Joplin city limits.
The girl, whom Henson purportedly met through Snapchat, had been picked up by him in Wheatland in central Missouri and brought back to Joplin. Jasper County deputies returned her to Hickory County authorities, but no forensic interview of the girl was conducted at the time, and no charges were filed.
With the discovery of the abduction in January, investigators had the Hickory County girl interviewed at the Children’s Center in Joplin. She told them Henson had raped her repeatedly and made her too afraid to try to escape or to report what he had done.
