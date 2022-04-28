After a man's body was pulled from a Newton County well earlier this week, a suspect is in custody in connection with what is being pursued as a homicide, the Joplin Police Department said Thursday.
Police said in a news release that the incident occurred on March 18 with a verbal altercation over the purchase of a vehicle between two people in the 2500 block of East Vandalia Street. The suspect allegedly retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot the victim in the back as he was fleeing, police said.
The suspect and an unnamed accomplice allegedly disposed of the victim's body in a well in Newton County, police said. The body was recovered on Wednesday of this week by Newton County sheriff's deputies.
The victim has tentatively been identified as Scotty J. Roller, 36, of Neosho. Roller had previously been reported as a missing person to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, police said. An official autopsy is pending.
The suspect has been identified as Damyon D. Fisher, 40, of Joplin. He is in custody in the Joplin City Jail, and police have submitted charges to the Jasper County prosecuting attorney of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
