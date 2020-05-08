PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police have in custody a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting earlier this week.
Police were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of East Monroe Street, where they found a female victim had been shot at while seated in a parked vehicle.
The victim told police that the driver of a white older-model sedan began yelling obscenities and pointed a handgun at her. She said she heard a shot fired and glass from a broken window flying into her vehicle as the suspect vehicle drove away, according to police. The victim was not injured.
The suspect, a 19-year-old man from Pittsburg, is in custody at the Crawford County Jail, where he awaits charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 620-231-1700 or 620-231-TIPS (8477).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.