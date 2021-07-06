A 32-year-old man is being held without bond on assault charges stemming from the stabbing of another man Sunday afternoon at Ewart Park in Joplin.
Police were called at 3:10 p.m. Sunday to the park at 900 E. Fifth St., where an adult male was found with multiple stab wounds.
Emergency medical technicians and city firefighters provided care prior to the transport of the victim to a Joplin hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. His name was still being withheld by police on Tuesday.
A suspect identified at the scene was located by officers and taken into custody a short distance away at Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue.
The Joplin Police Department said felony assault charges were being sought on a homeless man identified as Joe L. Guevara, who remained in custody Tuesday at the Joplin City Jail.
