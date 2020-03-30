A 39-year-old suspect was arrested on assault charges following a stabbing Sunday night at a mini-market on the west side of Joplin.
Police officers responded at 8:03 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at Dave's Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Lane.
Harold Ray, 55, of Joplin, was found at the scene with a stab wound to his abdomen. According to a probable-cause affidavit later filed with the charging of the suspect, Ray was in such shock and pain that he was unable to speak to officers. The affidavit states that he was transported to Freeman Hospital West, where he required surgery for his injury.
Officers leaned that Ray had been stabbed while trying to stop a theft from the store. The man believed to have stabbed Ray fled the scene before police arrived but was located and taken into custody a short time later at the intersection of Seventh Street and Maiden Lane.
The affidavit states that an officer saw the suspect running on the north side of the Dollar Tree store and got out of his patrol car and ran after him. He found him hiding moments later in a trash receptacle outside the Wendy's restaurant. James R. Turnbull, 39, of Joplin, as taken back to the store, where multiple witnesses identified him as the man who had stabbed Ray.
Turnbull was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Several people purportedly saw the suspect stealing items from the store and confronted him outside the business, asking that he pay for the merchandise or give it back. The affidavit states that there was even an offer made to pay for the items for him. But Turnbull allegedly responded by pulling out a pocket knife and slashing Ray across the abdomen.
