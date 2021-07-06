A 32-year-old man, Joe L. Guevara, is being held without bond on an assault charge stemming from the stabbing of another man Sunday afternoon at Ewert Park in Joplin.
Police were called at 3:10 p.m. Sunday to the park at 900 E. Fifth St., where Michael J. Smith, 50, of Joplin, was found with stab wounds.
Emergency medical technicians and city firefighters provided care before Johnson was transpored to a local hospital, where he subsequently was reported to be in stable condition.
A suspect identified at the scene was located by officers and taken into custody a short distance away at Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue.
Guevara, who was listed as homeless, was charged with first-degree assault and remained in custody Tuesday at the Joplin City Jail.
