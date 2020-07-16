MONETT, Mo. — Police have taken into custody a man who was sought for questioning related to a stabbing early Thursday morning outside a convenience store in Monett.
Officers responded at 1 a.m. to the Pack & Go store at 310 S. Kyler St. and found a wounded 50-year-old man in the parking lot. He was transported by ambulance to a Springfield hospital for treatment of stab wounds listed as serious. The name of the man is being withheld at this time.
The Monett Police Department said in a news release that a person of interest in the stabbing — identified as a 25-year-old Monett man — was arrested and was being held in the Monett City Jail pending the formal filing of charges.
