NEVADA, Mo. — A suspect in a drug investigation is being held in the Vernon County Jail on an array of charges related to a Monday morning pursuit that ended when the suspect surrendered after jumping in a pond.
Sheriff Jason Mosher said Trevor Miller, 28, of Nevada, was the focus of a lengthy narcotics probe and has been involved in at least five vehicle pursuits over the past four weeks.
Acting on a tip as to Miller's whereabouts Monday morning, deputies went to arrest him. He fled on an all-terrain vehicle into an off-road area of 1650 Road and Division Road near Nevada. As officers were setting up a perimeter, a resident along 1650 Road called to report that a man had entered a home and fled out the back door.
Deputies chased Miller on foot through some woods until he jumped in a pond and became surrounded by pursuing officers who arrested him as he came out of the water.
The sheriff said the ATV proved to have been reported stolen in Bourbon County, Kansas, and a search warrant later executed on Miller's residence on Allison Street in Nevada resulted in the seizure of an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Miller was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property and two counts of resisting arrest and remained in custody Wednesday on a cash-only bond of $50,000. Mosher said additional charges may be pending against Miller in other jurisdictions.
