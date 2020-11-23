NOEL, Mo. — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man Sunday morning in Noel was taken into custody several hours later in Arkansas and is facing murder charges.
Town marshals and McDonald County deputies responding to a 10:05 a.m. report of shots fired at Noel Heights Apartments discovered Jonathan Arellanos lying deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments.
Interviews of others at the scene led to the development of a suspect who had fled in a vehicle, McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said in a news release. The sheriff said the suspect, Shun'tavion L. Thomas, 23, of Noel, was located several hours later in Benton County, Arkansas, and taken into custody.
Hall said a warrant has been issued in Missouri charging Thomas with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remained in custody without bond Monday in Arkansas with extradition proceedings pending.
Investigators have not released any details as yet about what led up to the shooting.
