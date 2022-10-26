The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 38-year-old man with the burglary of a residence in Joplin sometime Saturday or Sunday.

Tara F. Garrett returned home Sunday afternoon to find the back door of her residence in the 200 block of North Oak Avenue had been forced open and various items taken from her home. She  spotted some of those items on the porch of the residence next door and contacted police.

Police Sgt. Jason Stump said a man who had been staying at her neighbor's residence, James M. Bass, 38, was developed as a suspect, arrested and later released prior to the filing of a charge.

A warrant for his arrest a second time was issued  Wednesday when the prosecutor's office filed a charge of second-degree burglary.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.