Joplin assisted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department by arresting a suspect in the kidnapping and beating of woman.
An off-duty Joplin police officer spotted the vehicle of James D. Hignite, 60, in Missouri, and a vehicle stop and arrest were made. A warrant for Hignite's arrest was issued in Kansas on Tuesday after an investigation of a woman's complaint that she had been held against her will and beaten over the course of several days.
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a news release that his office became aware of the matter earlier this week when the woman fled the residence where she had been held and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of "horrific" injuries. Groves said Hignite purportedly used a handgun to threaten and beat her.
Investigators executed a search warrant Monday at an undisclosed address where she is believed to have been held and seized various firearms, including a stolen handgun, along with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff said Hignite is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated intimidation of a victim, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal threat, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, criminal restraint, theft, criminal use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia in the case. The charges carry a $200,000 bond.
