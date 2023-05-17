RIVERTON, Kan. — A suspect in a shooting incident Tuesday night north of Riverton was arrested Wednesday morning in Webb City, Missouri, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Joseph Ferguson, 37, of Riverton, was being held at the Jasper County Jail in Carthage pending extradition to Kansas on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal threat, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Sheriff's deputies called shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday to an address north of Riverton learned that a member of the suspect's family had been shot at several times by him but escaped injury, the sheriff's office said.
Ferguson, who fled the scene before deputies arrived, was located Wednesday by authorities in Missouri and taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff's office said.
