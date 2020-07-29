A suspect in the theft of a vehicle that was left running Tuesday afternoon outside a business in downtown Joplin was later spotted in Galena, Kansas, and chased back into Missouri and arrested.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said April Brooks, of Webb City, left her car running while went inside a business in the 200 block of South Main Street. Davis said Garrett M. Koon, 29, of Joplin, jumped in the vehicle and took off.
Galena police spotted the vehicle and chased it back into Missouri along Highway 66 to Central City Road, where the driver got out and ran. Davis said he was nabbed after a short pursuit and arrested.
Koon was charged Wednesday with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.