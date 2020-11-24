Joplin police are looking for a man involved in an assault on Friday that sent a 27-year-old woman to a hospital with a broken jaw and nose.
Capt. Will Davis said the 48-year-old suspect had been drinking when he became upset with Casey Brown and her boyfriend, Chad A. Moore, 33, on the porch of their residence in the 700 block of South Connor Avenue.
Davis said the suspect purportedly punched Brown in the face before retrieving a knife from inside the residence and putting it to the throat of Moore, inflicting a small cut in the process. He then fled the residence before police arrived in response to the disturbance.
Brown was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin and treated for fractures of her nose and jaw, according to Davis.
