Police are looking for a 46-year-old man who fled the scene of a domestic disturbance Friday night in Joplin.
Officers responded at 10:28 p.m. to a disturbance in the 2900 block of East Zora Street, and found a man and a woman there who had bee attacked by the same assailant.
Capt. Will Davis said two teeth were knocked out of the mouth of Wesley A. Jones, 53, when he was punched. The suspect who punched him also purportedly grabbed Jalea A. Windsir, 39, by her hair and slammed her head into the side of the brick residence where the disturbance took place.
Davis said both victims declined medical attention. Charges were being sought Monday on their assailant, who had yet to be located by police.
