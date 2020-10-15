Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of his girlfriend Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 2500 block of East Salem Street in Joplin.
Cpl. Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Department said Latanya B. Smith, 34, and her boyfriend were arguing over personal property when he pulled out a gun and started shooting in her direction outside her house.
No injuries were reported, and the boyfriend had left the scene by the time police arrived.
