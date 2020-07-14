Police are looking for a female suspect in a mugging that took place Sunday night near Michigan Avenue and Markwardt Street in Joplin.
Jessica A. Isom, 24, reported that she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by another woman to whom she owed some money.
Isom told police that the woman grabbed more money than she was owed and shoved Isom out of the vehicle while it was still moving, according to Capt. Will Davis. She told police that she was dragged a short distance down the block as her assailant left the scene.
