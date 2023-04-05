PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 23-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Smelter Street in Pittsburg, according to police.
The Pittsburg Police Department said officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the 3:13 a.m. shooting.
The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg and later transferred to an unspecified hospital in Missouri. His injuries were reported not to be life-threatening.
Police said the victim told officers that he was shot by an acquaintance in the middle of the street. The suspect had not been located by Wednesday afternoon.
