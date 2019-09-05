A 46-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he assaulted a police officer with bear repellent during a traffic stop on the west side of Joplin.
Devon E. Richardson, of Peculiar, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault of a special victim, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered the defendant to make his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 25.
Richardson is accused of spraying the face, arms and chest of Joplin police Officer Jeffrey Flener with bear spray during a June 29 traffic stop in the 2600 block of West Seventh Street. Flener stopped a Chevrolet Colorado for having no visible license plate and was sprayed as he made contact with the driver.
The bear spray temporarily blinded Flener. The driver fled the scene but was chased down by other police officers when the truck lost a tire and was reduced to proceeding on a rim.
Inside the cab of the truck, police found a crowbar, angle grinder, chisel and large hammer, which a probable-cause affidavit described as common burglary tools. The 2007 pickup truck turned out to have been reported stolen in Independence, Missouri.
Richardson, the passenger in the vehicle, later admitted having sprayed the officer, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.