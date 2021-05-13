NEOSHO, Mo. — Prosecutors in two counties have filed multiple felony counts on a Granby man wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Newton County deputies Tuesday morning.
Benjamin C. Ivey, 26, remained under guard Thursday at a hospital in Springfield, where he was taken for treatment of wounds sustained in the shootout with Newton County deputies in a field near the intersection of routes C and CC south of Longview in McDonald County.
Chris Jennings, the Newton County sheriff, said Ivey is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital and will be transported to the Newton County Jail when he is ready to be released by the hospital.
Newton County deputies pursued Ivey to the field south of Longview after he allegedly pointed a gun at them and fled in a vehicle when they tried to contact him as a suspect in a burglary case with outstanding warrants.
He drove the vehicle off a road into the field when spike strips set out by a state trooper deflated two of his tires. He then purportedly got out of the vehicle and started shooting at his pursuers before being shot and wounded. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The McDonald County prosecutor charged Ivey on Thursday with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ivey is also facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm in Newton County.
