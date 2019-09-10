Investigators have tied a rural Joplin man arrested in April on child sexual abuse charges involving two 7-year-old girls to sexual offenses committed with six more child victims.
James A. Myers, 33, was charged in April with two counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy following an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Following further investigation and with the assistance of Joplin and Carthage police, the charges against Myers have been amended to two counts of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, six counts of statutory sodomy with a child less than 12 years old, two counts of sexual trafficking of a child and a single count of enticement of a child less than 15 years old.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release today that investigators have identified eight suspected victims of Myers to date, with one of the offenses dating back as far as 2007.
Myers has remained in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000 since his arrest April 26.
This report will be updated.
