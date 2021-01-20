A St. Louis woman is facing robbery charges stemming from an alleged shoplifting attempt Tuesday night at the Academy Sports & Outdoors store in Joplin.
Police were called at 6:55 p.m. to the sporting goods store at 1717 S. Range Line Road regarding an armed robbery. Officers caught a woman fleeing the store and took her into custody. Tiffany M. Madison, 34, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
A news release from the Joplin Police Department said Madison was noticed concealing merchandise inside the store and grabbed a knife off a shelf when confronted about it by an employee. She purportedly removed the knife from its packaging and threatened the employee with it before fleeing the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.