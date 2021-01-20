A St. Louis woman is facing robbery charges stemming from an alleged shoplifting attempt Tuesday night at the Academy Sports & Outdoors store in Joplin.

Police were called at 6:55 p.m. to the sporting goods store at 1717 S. Range Line Road regarding an armed robbery. Officers caught a woman fleeing the store and took her into custody. Tiffany M. Madison, 34, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

A news release from the Joplin Police Department said Madison was noticed concealing merchandise inside the store and grabbed a knife off a shelf when confronted about it by an employee. She purportedly removed the knife from its packaging and threatened the employee with it before fleeing the store.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

