Police were seeking armed robbery and assault charges on two suspects involved in a shots-fired incident Saturday night a few block northwest of downtown Joplin.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said the incident apparently began with the robbery of Lisa Macdowall, 58, inside her home in the 400 block of North Jackson Avenue. He said a man and woman who were at her residence stole her purse and a backpack at gunpoint and fled.
Blaine Macdowall, 25, followed the couple in a vehicle as they left the victim's home until the male robber got out of the couple's vehicle at Second Street and Moffet Avenue and fired shots into the ground to discourage him from pursuing them any farther, according to Cooper.
No one was injured in the incident, and police arrested the suspects the following day at a residence in the 200 block of East 19th Street, Cooper said. Charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault were being sought on the 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman but had not been filed by Tuesday afternoon.
