Joplin police are seeking to identify two suspects who broke into a convenience store early Wednesday morning and stole liquor and cigarettes.
Capt. Will Davis said surveillance video retrieved from the Corner Conoco store at 2602 S. Main St. showed two males breaking out the glass in the front door of the store to gain entry about 3:20 a.m. and making off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
Officers responding to an alarm at the store were unable to locate the suspects.
