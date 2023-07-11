A Jasper County judge granted an Arkansas man a suspended sentence and probation Monday when he pleaded guilty to possessing a defaced firearm last year in Joplin.
Christopher B. Henderson-Jones, 23, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal calling for a five-year suspended sentence.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and assessed the defendant a five-year suspended term with five years of supervised probation.
Henderson-Jones, of Hope, Arkansas, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Joplin police Nov. 25 on North Main Street for having no license plate light. During the stop, an officer learned that the defendant had an outstanding warrant issued in Arkansas and placed him under arrest.
A probable-cause affidavit states that during booking procedures at the Joplin City Jail, a 9 mm handgun with the serial number removed was discovered in his possession.
